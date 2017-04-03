Crawford fire destroys residential home

A fire about 6:00 Sunday morning destroyed a single-family home near downtown Crawford. Fire Chief Brian Prosser says the occupants were out of town for the weekend and there were no injuries among firefighters.

Chief Prosser says the house was fully involved in flames when the first crews arrived only about 5 minutes after the call was received and that it was apparent the structure could not be saved.

As a result, crews took a defensive approach and focused on making sure the fire didn’t spread to other buildings, cancelling a mutual aid call to the Chadron fire department.

Prosser says the nature of the fire suggested it had smoldered for a long time, then took off when a window broke and oxygen rushed in.

An investigator from the state fire marshal’s office was called in, but Prosser says the home had collapsed into the basement and was too hot to enter. That led to a decision to simply declare the cause as undetermined without any further investigation.

Chief Prosser says he can’t put a dollar amount on the loss, other than to say the house and all its contents were fully destroyed. He also expects the debris in the basement to continue to smoke and smolder for several days.