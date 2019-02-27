Crawford man to be honored with a History Nebraska Award

A Crawford man is among those being honored by History Nebraska for providing significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history.

Terry Steinacher will receive the 2018 Asa T. Hill Memorial Award, created in 1975 to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding research projects or interpretation of an archeological site or sites in Nebraska.

Steinacher has worked as a History Nebraska archeologist from 1973-1978 and from 1987-2015. Over his 30 years of service, he’s is credited for extensively updating the History Nebraska archeology program including the development of Nebraska State Archeology law, building the historic preservation review and compliance program, and developing a program that resulted in the inspection of hundreds of thousands of acres which discovered thousands of new Nebraska archeological sites.

Other award winners include:

2018 Champion of History Award – Vickie DeJong, Pierce, Nebraska

2018 History Nebraska Excellence in Teaching Award – Robert Kerr, Hastings, Nebraska

2018 History Nebraska Advocacy Award – Karen Windhusen, Syracuse, Nebraska

2018 Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award – Cohen Esrey Development Group, Overland Park, KS/Scott & Kay Darling, and Candice Gardea, Pender, Nebraska

2018 James L. Sellers Award – Ashley M. Howard, New Orleans, Louisiana

History Nebraska operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state including Chimney Rock National Historic Site and Fort Robinson History Center.