Crawford woman gets prison sentence for pasture rental scam

A woman has been given one to three years in prison for her role in a pasture rental scam in the northern Panhandle.

Sioux County District Court records say 52-year-old Kelley Heller of Crawford was sentenced June 12 on a felony Conspiracy conviction.

Heller and her daughter, Calinda Barthel Vantine, were arrested in February 2017. Prosecutors say the scheme was orchestrated by Vantine and resulted in more than $44,000 in losses to the five victims. The two didn’t own the pasture they’d rented to the five people from November 1, 2015 through February 15, 2017.

The 28-year-old Vantine was sentenced to prison last October. She also is known as Calinda Barthel.