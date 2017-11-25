Crews get a holiday break at TransCanada spill site

Crews cleaning up a large oil pipeline spill in

northeastern South Dakota took a little time Thursday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The American News reports an emergency response team brought in by TransCanada Corp. served up turkey, stuffing and pie for the crews.

There are roughly 170 people on-site working on cleanup and remediation around the clock in 12-hour shifts. Thanksgiving meals were served for the day shift and for the overnight crew.

TransCanada spokeswoman Jacquelynn Benson says the meal provided a short break for the workers, which is important on a holiday. The estimated 210,000-gallon leak on the Keystone Pipeline was discovered last week. TransCanada said it had recovered more than 44,000 gallons of oil as of Thursday. The cause of the leak is still being investigated.