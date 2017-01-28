Crime spree ends for Bluffs man

A Scottsbluff man is facing a wide variety of charges stemming from multiple incidents over the past two months.

25-year-old Taylor Sestak is charged with multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, as well as burglary, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.

Sestak was arrested by Gering Police on January 18th, and during his interview he admitted to officers his involvement in a slew of crimes that he’d been involved with over the past few months. He also tried to assist with the recovery of some of the stolen items.

On December 6th, Sestak was cited for stealing from Dunham’s Sports. This was his third shoplifting arrest, and was charged with Theft by Shoplifting ($500 or less- 3rd offense). The charge is a Class IV Felony.

On January 7th, Sestak reportedly tried to pass a forged check at WTT, and is charged with 2nd Degree Forgery (Less than $500)- a Class II Misdemeanor.

On January 11th, Sestak reportedly trespassed onto someone’s property and stole a trailer and musical equipment. In that case he is charged with two Class IIA Felonies; Burglary and Theft by Taking (More than $5,000).

On January 12th, police were told that a stolen projector and Dewalt chop saw that belonged to WNCC were stolen from pickup. Sestak reportedly took the projector to an empty apartment in Scottsbluff, where he allegedly stores items that he had stolen. Police we able to recover the projector at the apartment, and located the saw in a vehicle that was parked at a residence in Mitchell. In this case, Sestak was charged with Theft by Unlawful taking (More than $500 but less than $1,500).

On January 14th, Sestak stole two pairs of sunglasses from a man; and is charged with Theft By Taking (More than $500 but less than $1,500)- a Class I Misdemeanor.

And finally, on January 18th Gering Police received a phone call with information on the current location of Sestak. Officers found him fleeing in the areas between 12th Street, N Street and P Street. Sestak was found hiding beside a residence on P Street, where he was cuffed by Captain Jason Rogers. During a search of the area where Sestak was running, officers found a black hard case, which had a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (a Class IV Felony).

Sestak currently has six different criminal cases filed in January pending in Scotts Bluff County Court and Scotts Bluff County District Court.