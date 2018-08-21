Crowded Wyoming governor’s field to be narrowed in Tuesday primary

Wyoming’s state treasurer, a natural resource attorney and a former dot-com CEO are among those seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Matt Mead.

The winner in Tuesday’s Republican primary will likely meet Democratic former state Rep. Mary Throne, of Cheyenne, in November. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic primary.

investor, philanthropist and political mega-donor Foster Friess, who has never run for office before. is among those on the Republican side. Others include Sam Galeotos, who touts his business experience, and attorney Harriet Hageman, who says she will fight burdensome federal regulations. Both are from Cheyenne.

State Treasurer Mark Gordon is the lone Republican candidate who has held political office. Gordon became treasurer in 2012 and was elected in 2014. Physician Taylor Haynes and businessman Bill Dahlin also seek the Republican nomination.