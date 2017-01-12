Crucial public input meeting tonight on future vision of Gering Library

The public is invited to a 7 p.m. meeting tonight where architects would like to hear what citizens believe should be part of a renovated, expanded or new Gering Library.

Colorado Architect Dennis Humphries has designed 80 libraries in the Rocky Mountain West. He told KNEB News he wants people to not only think “out of the box” on use of the library but also consider how it can reflect the community.

Local architect Megan Hayward says the architects plan to be a “sponge” and get the thoughts of students, “Mom’s groups”, staff and seniors during their two day stay.

Hayward says the Gering Library should be “a compliment” to what the Scottsbluff Lied Library offers.