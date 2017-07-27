CSC student files lawsuit against State College System for alleged rape

A former international student at Chadron State College who served as a student security officer has sued the Nebraska State College System in federal court for failing to take proper action against a fellow student she said raped her on campus last year.

The woman, who attended CSC on a student visa from an African country, also alleges in the 15-page complaint that her attacker wasn’t barred from campus because she is black, a violation of her civil rights.

She also says the school didn’t provide enough alternatives for her to avoid meeting him on campus, and that when she crossed paths with him, she suffered panic attacks, depression, and anxiety. She is seeking compensation for past and future pain and suffering, lost wages, and attorney’s fees.

College System Chancellor Stan Carpenter said in a statement that he was confident Chadron State and its staff “followed established policies and procedures and took appropriate action in each of these matters,” and that the College System would actively contest the suit.