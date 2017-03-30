CSC to build $11 million sports complex

Chadron State College has announced plans for a new $11.1-million dollar Sports Complex that replace the existing grandstand and press box at Elliott Field/Don Beebe Stadium, convert the field to artificial turf, and build a track to the south of the Chicoine Center.

College President Dr Randy Rhine, Athletic Director Joel Smith, head football coach Jay Long, and head track and field coach Brad Gamble spoke this morning press conference that unveiled conceptual drawings for the football stadium, which will be the first phase. Drawings have not yet been prepared for the second phase, the track planned for the current football practice field.

Rhine says the college already has $8.6-million dollars in funding for the project, including $6.2-million dollars in state bonds approved last year by the Legislature, so work will start with demolition of the existing grandstand to begin the Monday after the final home game this fall and the new facility to be ready for the first home game of the 2018 season.

Although upgrading Elliott Field/Don Beebe Stadium to deal with poor drainage, deteriorating field conditions and inadequate amenities for spectators and game personnel had been talked about several times since the 1998 project that added the Con Marshall Press Box and the aluminum bleachers on either side of the concrete 1929 grandstands, planning began in earnest following a 2014 structural study.

Rhine says the engineers found the structural integrity of the central stands were failing and that they should be replaced within 5 years, a finding that led to the decision to “seize the moment and do a complete rebuild, “calling it a more than a once in a generation opportunity for Chadron State.”

The project will demolish the concrete grandstands and the press box, replacing them with a concourse and two-story pavilion/grandstand served by an elevator and including a hospitality center to provide a gathering space for boosters, alumni and supporters of CSC. New concession areas, bathrooms, and ticket offices will be in the ground floor of the pavilion.

Chadron State Foundation CEO Connie Rasmussen says 78% of the funding has already been secured and she’s confident other former Eagles and supporters will step forward with the rest of the needed money.