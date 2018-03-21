Culver’s Launching Third Annual #FarmingFridays Project

People are more interested in knowing where their food comes from than ever before. Culver’s #FarmingFridays program is dedicated to providing that information.

The popular series runs on social media and is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which returns this Friday, March 23. #FarmingFridays invites influencers from across the agricultural industry to share their stories on Culver’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts.

The series will run on five Fridays that are spread throughout the year. The year’s first guest will be FarmHer, which has grown into a television show, radio show, podcast, and a line of merchandise, which is intended to inspire, connect and empower women in agriculture.

A Culver’s release says their guests love to learn about the ag industry and where their food comes from. “Culver’s is proud to provide an avenue for those in the agricultural industry to share their stories through #FarmingFridays,” the release adds. Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project works to ensure that we continue to have enough food to feed our country’s growing population by supporting agricultural programs that teach smart farming.