D.O.T. awards EAS contract for Scottsbluff/Denver flights to SkyWest

The waiting game is over as the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority board was notified that SkyWest has been approved as the new airline to take up the Essential Air Service route between Scottsbluff and Denver.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News the airport can begin working with the airline now that the two year contract has been signed with a start date of February 1st of 2018.

Skelton says that date falls in line with about what they anticipated.

He says they will fly as United Express under United ticket stock, and is sure you’ll be able to earn and use United points, and said they are looking forward very much having SkyWest as their carrier.

Skelton says they will have more specific details once they have an opportunity to sit down with SkyWest and finalize plans.

North Platte and Kearney also selected SkyWest as their preferred carrier, and Skelton said he knew that North Platte had been notified that their contract with the D.O.T. had been signed as well.