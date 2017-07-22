Dairy Queen raising money for Children’s hospitals on Thursday’s Miracle Treat Day

Dairy Queen is encouraging people to eat dessert later this week to help raise money for children’s hospitals.

The restaurant chain will donate at least $1 from every Blizzard sold Thursday as part of the annual fundraiser to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Each year, many Panhandle children have to go to Denver Children’s Hospital- and this fundraiser helps the community help out those kids in need. The Scottsbluff Dairy Queen will be donating proceeds from blizzard sales on Thursday to the hospital, and in years past have been able to donate $10,000 or more.

Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $125 million for the hospitals.

International Dairy Queen is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.