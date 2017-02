A long time champion of the United Way of Western Nebraska gets an unexpected surprise.

Dan Carter of Western States Bank was selected as this year’s campaign Trip Winner.

Everyone who donated $150 or more to this years campaign was entered to win the $3,000 trip – donated by Diana Deeds Travel- and this year… Carter was the winner.

He says he donates to the United Way because it’s such a great agency.

The 2016-17 United Way Campaign will officially wrap up on Friday.