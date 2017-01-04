Dan Dean confirmed as new Kimball City Administrator

The Kimball City Council Tuesday evening held a special meeting where they confirmed Mayor Keith Prunty’s recommendation of Dan Dean as the new city administrator.

Dean is a former town manager in Mead, Colorado with more than 30 years experience in local government management in Colorado, Nebraska, and Oregon.

Prunty last week told KNEB News all that experience and knowledge is why he is recommended Dean over the other finalist for the position.

Prunty cited Dean’s knowledge and experience in economic development, zoning, ordinances and more.

Prunty says Dean has a plethora of knowledge, and is hoping they work well together.

Kimball County Clerk Rosie Russell told KNEB News Dean will start in the position on February 6th.