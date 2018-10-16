Darnell subdivision plan, zoning change gain narrow approval

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners on a split 3-2 vote Monday evening approved a zoning change and preliminary and final plats for a new subdivision north of Scottsbluff.

Dr. Jon Darnell plans to develop a five lot subdivision off Highway 71 north of Victory Hills School. But residents of the neighboring Rolling Hills subdivision expressed concerns at the last two meetings about storm water runoff that would result in flooding on their abutting properties. Marian and Larry Kessler led the opposition, requesting a professional storm water management plan before Darnell gained the county board’s approval.

Darnell told the commissioners a new proposed homeowners association agreement would require each lot owner in the subdivision to maintain an existing ditch between the two subdivisions to avoid flooding issues.

Commissioners Ken Meyer, Mark Reichert and Glenn Schleve also agreed with Darnell that there would be less storm water coming from a subdivision than the current irrigated farmland. But Board Chair Mark Masterton wanted an opinion from a hydrologist on the storm water issue and Sherry Blaha also had similar concerns in voting no.