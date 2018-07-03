Date for fingerprint analysis argument set for Boppre

A date of Aug. 9, has been set for argument on whether or not to grant fingerprint analysis for convicted murderer Jeff Boppre.

The 54-year-old Boppre is serving two life sentences in the September 1988 drug-related killings of 25-year-old Richard Valdez and 19-year-old Sharon Condon.

Prosecutors contend the killings were related to the stealing of drug money from the house and have pointed to letters in grease and blood near the body identifying Boppre as the killer.

Two witnesses who were part of the robbery also testified that Boppre was the killer.

Defense attorneys have maintained Condon’s cousin John Yellow Boy, in prison in Colorado on a rape conviction, has told other people he is the one responsible for the murders and that DNA evidence could tie him to the crime.

Doug Warner, who is now a deputy attorney with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, is representing the prosecution.