Dave Wolf introduced as Legacy of the Plains Museum Executive Director

There’s new leadership at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

During a Wednesday press conference, Legacy of the Plains Museum President Dennis Wiedeman introduced Dave Wolf as the new Executive Director of the Museum.

Wolf says as a history aficionado, this is a dream job for him and looks forward to promoting the amazing exhibits and happenings at the museum on a daily basis.

He also is excited about tailoring lots of programs for school children who visit the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

“History can be kind of boring if you’re in a classroom and you’re just reading about it,” explains Wolf. “That’s why I like the museum so much is they can come in here and really get their hands in it and be really interactive.”

Prior to his arrival at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, he worked at the North Platte Natural Resource District with a focus on education outreach and public relations.

Wolf also praised the museum board of directors for the tremendous work they have put in to growing this world-class museum.