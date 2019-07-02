Dave Wolf leaving North Platte NRD to lead Legacy of the Plains Museum

The Information and Education Coordinator for the North Platte Natural Resource District is stepping down to take over as director at the Legacy of the Plains museum in Gering.

Dave Wolf tells KNEB News the opportunity to become the director of the museum was a challenge he couldn’t pass up. “My first passion is history, and when this opportunity came up to join an established museum, I took the leap,” says Wolf, “And I was lucky enough the Board (of the Museum) thought that I would be a good fit for them.”

Wolf says his 7 years at the NPNRD has been a great run and they’ve been able to do some amazing things to contribute to the district that he hopes will continue into the future.

He begins his new duties next week, and will be formally introduced by the Museum board at a later date.