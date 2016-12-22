class="single single-post postid-203964 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Dawes county inmate one of two who escape from McCook work camp

BY Kevin Mooney | December 22, 2016
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Charles Canaday, Andrew Russell.

A Chadron man sentenced from Dawes County to the Nebraska Work Ethic Camp for drug related convictions is one of two inmates who escaped from the McCook facility Wednesday. The inmates were discovered missing during an institutional count and security footage revealed they walked away at approximately 5:30 pm.

Andrew Russell, who was convicted on two counts of  attempted possession of meth with intent to deliver, is described as 20 years old, white male, 6′ 2″,170 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, gray sweatshirt and gray stocking cap.

Charles Canaday, who was convicted in four different central Nebraska counties for burglary, theft and criminal mischief, is described as a 35 year old, white male, 5’10”, 140 lbs, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown coat and gray stocking cap.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the two men contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

