Dawes County has issued three arrest warrants for one of the two inmates who escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

36-year-old Charles Canaday left the camp with fellow inmate Andrew Russell on December 21st. Russell has since been apprehended but Canaday remains at large.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says on December 22nd, the Dawes County Court issued two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Canaday stemming from a September motor vehicle pursuit that began in Chadron.

Canaday fled in a vehicle to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, and was apprehended by local authorities in South Dakota.

The warrants issued last week charge Candaday with felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, felony use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license.

“We are asking for the public’s cooperation in finding Charles Canaday in regards to the numerous charges he has in Nebraska,” said Lordino. “Please get involved and help us find Charles Canaday by leaving an anonymous tip, which could earn you a cash reward.”

People can leave a tip at www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-422-1494.