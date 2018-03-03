Dawes County Treasurer’s office still in flux

Dawes County Treasurer Chelsie Sparks has resigned, effective March 12th, after just over 6 months in office.

The Rushville native was living in Sidney when she was appointed treasurer by the county commissioners at the end of August and board chairman Jake Stewart says Sparks cited family issues in submitting her resignation this week.

Stewart said, ” We accepted Chelsie Sparks resignation with regret. The concern was getting up here and having the whole family situated in Chadron and it just didn’t work out. So she is moving back home to Sidney. We did appoint Shellie Decker, her assistant , as the interim treasurer.”

Sparks was one of 3 applicants considered by the commissioner to fill out the rest of Barb Sebesta’s term after Sebesta pleaded guilty to official misconduct and resigned.

Stewart says with only a little over 9 months left in the term, the commissioners decided to skip the application process and just appoint Decker, who will be the fifth county treasurer in just over 7 months.

Rhonda Schleuning, Sebesta’s chief deputy, was named interim treasurer when she stepped down in July but resigned herself after being passed over by the commissioners in favor of Sparks.

The commissioners than appointed former treasurer Lois Chizek to serve as interim treasurer for a few weeks until Sparks could take over.