Dawes County woman sentenced to prison on meth charge

A 26-year-old woman from Whitney, Nebraska has been sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison following an October meth distribution conviction.

Courtney Holmes received her sentence Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County District Court from Judge Andrea Miller.

Court documents say that in April, Holmes drove her girlfriend Megan Dodd to Scottsbluff, and Dodd sold 1.8 grams of methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

Holmes was sentenced in a similar case this year in Dawes County, and her sentence will run concurrently with her Dawes County conviction.

24-year-old Megan Dodd of Crawford is set to stand trial in March for the April, 2017 drug deal; she has pleaded not guilty to a charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a School Zone.