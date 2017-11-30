class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275221 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Deadline approaching to get Tree of Names gifts back to FSB

BY Kevin Mooney | November 30, 2017
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

The deadline is fast approaching to get your gifts in for children selected on First State Bank’s Tree of Names.

The bank’s Marketing Director Becca Thompkins says you have a week left (December 6th )to get your child a gift and get it back unwrapped  to one of the bank branches.

Thompkins says you have the option of buying as many of the items on the needy child’s list as you can afford or want to buy. She says no matter what you do, it will help make that child’s Christmas brighter.

330 children are being served by the Tree of Names.

