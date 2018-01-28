Deadline for WNAC’s IMAGE exhibit fast approaching

It’s photography time once again during the West Nebraska Arts Center’s 30th Annual IMAGE exhibit! Each year this gallery exhibit includes a wide variety of photographs showcasing technical innovations and aesthetic curiosities. The gallery will accept entries to the IMAGE Photography Exhibit January 21st through 29th, 2012. Entry forms must be completed and are available at the West Nebraska Arts Center and online at www.thewnac.com. IMAGE is open to artists of every age. IMAGE is not a juried exhibit, which means that all artwork that meets the criteria within the show’s prospectus will be displayed. The Arts Center will include as much artwork in the IMAGE show as their gallery space is able to accommodate.

The IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center February 3 – 26. An opening reception with the artists will be held Friday, February 3rd from 5-7p.m. The gallery exhibit and opening reception are free and open to the public.

WNAC is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff, NE. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Weekends from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.