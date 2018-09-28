Death of Torrington inmate at Wyo boot camp being investigated

Authorities are investigating the death of a Wyoming inmate

from Torrington incarcerated in a boot camp program in Newcastle. 22-year-old Tyler Lane was pronounced dead Thursday at the Weston County Health Services hospital. Authorities

have not released his cause of death.

Lane was sentenced in July to up to 20 years imprisonment with a recommendation to the Newcastle boot camp program. Lane pleaded guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle in the death last year of another man that occurred on an I-80 on-ramp near Laramie while fleeing police at a high speed.

The corrections department and local police are investigating the death.