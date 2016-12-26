Death penalty reinstatement voted 2016’s top Nebraska story

The death penalty has been voted the top Nebraska story for

2016 by newspaper and broadcast members of The Associated Press and by AP staffers.

Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty on Nov. 8 when they overturned the Legislature’s decision last year to abolish capital punishment. The Legislature’s action topped the AP list for 2015.

In order, the rest of the 2016 stories were the Wisconsin crash death of Husker punter Sam Foltz; Cabela’s sale to Bass Pro; the death of an Omaha boy at a Walt Disney park; staffing shortages at state prisons; the award of $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder; a state legislator’s cybersex scandal; the Legislature’s electoral shake-up; the state

tourism director’s firing; and the budget woes facing the Legislature.