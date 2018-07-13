class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323087 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Death penalty sought against man in Lincoln woman’s death

BY Associated Press | July 13, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. – Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Nebraska man accused of strangling a woman with an extension cord, dismembering her and dumping her remains in a field.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a Thursday filing that 51-year-old Aubrey Trail has a history of assaultive and terrorizing criminal activity, calling the killing of Sydney Loofe exceptionally depraved.

Trail is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains in the November killing of 24-year-old Loofe in Lincoln.

Trail’s former roommate, 24-year-old Bailey Boswell, faces the same charges. She’s accused of helping Trail dismember and dispose of Loofe’s remains by stuffing them in trash bags.

Loofe was reported missing a day after she went on a date with Boswell. Her remains were found Dec. 4.

