Deb Carlson named First State Bank Community Champion

For more than 40 years, Deb Carlson has been instrumental in shaping the minds of young patrons at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

The Children’s Librarian was recognized this week during a special summer reading program event on the front lawn of the library.

You can watch her full segment now,