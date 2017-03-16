December female pursuit suspect receives probation

The woman who was the passenger in a vehicle that led authorities on a 100 mile per hour chase throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming last December was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation on a felony drug possession count.

34-year-old Jennifer Roose was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement where two drug possession charges were dismissed.

24 year old Frederick Ramirez, who was driving the Pontiac G-6, faces sentencing April 12th after entering no contest pleas to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.