December juvenile escapee found over the weekend

A 16 year old girl who escaped from a Scotts Bluff County Detention Center staff member early the morning of December 20th was captured over the weekend.

Esperanza “Espi” Cross , who was being detained at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor charges of theft and assault when she escaped, was taken into custody by Deputies.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says deputies responded to a terroristic threats complaint and while they were looking for a firearm found Cross hiding under a bed.

Brown says Cross once again had to be kept in a guarded area at the Sheriff’s office because of the lack of a local juvenile detention facility. She was kept there for 30 hours before a transport service was able to take her to a secure eastern Nebraska facility.