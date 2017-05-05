Decision on Gering rezoning request delayed again

A scheduled public hearing on a controversial rezoning request for a vacant area at the northwest corner of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road has been continued for a fourth time.

The city of Gering announced Friday the public hearing continued to Monday’s city council meeting has been delayed to the next meeting on May 22nd.

The request to rezone the area from rural residential to neighborhood commercial is being made by Marky’s Meat Market owner Brody Gies to relocate his current business and add an accompanying barbecue restaurant.

Opponents have maintained the request amounts to spot zoning that is opposite of what is promoted in the city’s comprehensive plan and could lead to additional unwanted retail development on the 4.6 acres owned by Steve Schaneman. Safety concerns due to additional traffic and possible loss of valuation have also been expressed.