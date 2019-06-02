Dedication and Tour Scheduled for Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center

Western Nebraska Community College will hold a dedication and tour of the new Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the new space.

The community is invited to attend the event at no cost. No RSVP is required.

This will be the first opportunity for community members to see the completed performing arts center and theater, which has been under construction since 2017.

“There was an incredible amount of support for the new performing arts space, so we’re expecting the dedication to be a great celebration,” said WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig. “As a staff, we were fortunate to take a quick walk through the space as construction was nearing completion a couple of weeks ago, and we’re eager to share our excitement with everyone.”

The dedication will honor the namesakes of the new facility, which include the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Judy Chaloupka Theater, and the Kelley Bean Box Office.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to tour the new space.A ribbon cutting for the entire Scottsbluff Campus Main Building renovation is planned for the afternoon of August 15.

More details will be released when they are finalized.

For more information on the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center dedication, contact the WNCC Foundation at 308.630.6550 or foundation@wncc.edu.