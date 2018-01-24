Democratic congressional candidate wants to make rural area prosperous again

A former educator and part-time hog farmer from Pierce County running as a Democrat for the Third District Congressional seat says he wants to make the rural area of the state prosperous again.

Paul Theobald told KNEB News Wednesday he wants to accomplish his goal by ensuring that the smaller communities have “prosperous, independent producers of food surrounding them.”

Theobald said, ” I would be there to eliminate the mega-mergers that diminish the independence of our farmers and ranchers and flipping the script on the farm bill, ensuring reasonable profit margin for small, middle and large operators as our first and primary objective. ”

Theobald admits his goal would require federal subsidies of agriculture rather than the crop insurance method used today to help agriculture through weather issues and difficult times.

He also espouses Medicare for all as the country’s health plan, which he believes will actually be less expensive because of reduced administrative and medical costs.

Theobald told KNEB, “We have medical providers, the healthcare industry, and the the pharmaceutical industry all charging what the market will bear, which is really what makes our healthcare so egregiously expensive. We really don’t have to pay these exorbitant prices. The other piece is the administrative costs. In the health insurance industry, the administrative costs generally run on average around 25%. The administrative costs as we have it now is only 2%.”

Theobald also claims without rural residents worrying about how they are going to pay for healthcare, it will free them up to be entrenepeurs, create jobs and provide more money to their small towns.