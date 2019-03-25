Demolition starting this week on project at Scotts Bluff Nat’l Monument

Some of the demolition needed as part of the $3.2 million expansion and renovation of the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center begins this week, meaning some noticeable changes for visitors.

Park ranger Kayla Gasker tells KNEB News aside from the barricade fencing around the building, the change with the most impact is the move of the trailhead for the Saddle Rock trail. “They’ll walk around the Visitor’s Center and then right at the base of the Summit Road where they would go up the roadway, there is a mowed path,” says Gasker, “and they can access the Saddle Rock Trail there.”

Crews will be working on removing the old restrooms on the east end of the visitor’s center, which forced the trailhead relocation. Gasker says construction crews did take out a very small section of the wall of that building earlier, and being able to see some of the original adobe brick was a neat experience.

She also says with heavy construction equipment expected in the area, visitors will also need to be mindful of where they park when stopping at the monument by the temporary visitor center.