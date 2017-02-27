class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218556 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Demonstrators express support for President Trump

BY Dave Strang | February 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Demonstrators express support for President Trump
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Rallies across the nation were taking place today  and again on March 4th to show support for President Donald Trump in his effort to put America First.

A group of supporters gathered at 27th Street and Avenue I in Scottsbluff Monday for what organizer Sara Ali says is a spontaneous uprising of grassroots activists who support President Trump’s agenda.

Unlike those protesting against the President’s vision, Ali says they are a diverse coalition that wants our nation to fulfill it’s potential.

Ali says the rallies are meant to be positive, patriotic, uplifting, and open to anyone that supports an America First agenda.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments