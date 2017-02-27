Demonstrators express support for President Trump

Rallies across the nation were taking place today and again on March 4th to show support for President Donald Trump in his effort to put America First.

A group of supporters gathered at 27th Street and Avenue I in Scottsbluff Monday for what organizer Sara Ali says is a spontaneous uprising of grassroots activists who support President Trump’s agenda.

Unlike those protesting against the President’s vision, Ali says they are a diverse coalition that wants our nation to fulfill it’s potential.

Ali says the rallies are meant to be positive, patriotic, uplifting, and open to anyone that supports an America First agenda.