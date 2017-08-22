class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Body recovered from Lake McConaughy identified as Denver Police Officer

BY Kevin Mooney | August 22, 2017
Courtesy Denver Police Department

Denver Police confirm the body of a a Littleton, Colorado man recovered from Lake McConaughy Sunday was one of their veteran officers.

Officer Joseph Teeter was an 11 year member of the Police Force. The body was pulled from the water approximately 2 miles west of Van’s Lakeview on Lake McConaughy.

The preliminary investigation determined Teeter voluntarily departed a boat for a swim and was unable to return to the boat. Neither alcohol nor foul play is suspected. The victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Teeter leaves behind two daughters and a girlfriend.

