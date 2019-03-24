Department of Veterans Affairs to Honor Vietnam Veterans on Mar. 29th at the Black Hills National Cemetery

The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills National Cemetery and VA Black Hills Health Care System will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of Vietnam Veterans and the families who stood alongside them during a Vietnam War Commemoration 50th Anniversary event. The event will take place on Friday, March 29th at 9:30 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery Interment Shelter. The short ceremony will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and each Vietnam Veteran and family members will receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin as part of the event.

All who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location; and family members of those Veterans will be recognized. Lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam Veteran or a family member during the event and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice.

For more information contact Terry Corkins at 605-347-3830 or Teresa Forbes at 605-720-7451.