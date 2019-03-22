Department says staffer stabbed, kicked at Tecumseh prison

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says a staffer was stabbed and kicked at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska.

The attack occurred a little after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when the staffer was escorting a prisoner back to a cell. The department said in a news release Friday that a wrong door was opened and a second inmate was able to use a homemade weapon to stab the staffer. The first inmate kicked the staffer in the head.

The department says three prison workers responded to stop the assault. The injured staff member was taken to Johnson County Hospital. He received stitches there and was released.

The department didn’t provide the names of those involved.