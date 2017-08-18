Deputies arrest convicted felon in possession of 14 firearms

A convicted felon who authorities discovered had 14 firearms in his possession while they were investigating a burglary faces multiple charges.

49 year old Cory Stitt was arrested Thursday by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies after he arrived at a Lyman residence to recover 14 firearms inside the home. Court documents say investigators with the Sheriff’s office were in the home when Stitt arrived. The documents say Stitt moved the firearms from the basement to the main floor and then transferred several of them to the pickup when he was arrested.

Authorities recovered suspected methamphetamine from Stitt’s body and his left pants pocket, and found a large number of stolen silver certificates and a stolen generator when searching the pickup

Stitt was arrested on 14 charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond has been set at $200,000.