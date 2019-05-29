Design Concept Presented In Rebecca Winters Grave Relocation To Legacy Of The Plains

Organizers of a plan to relocate the grave of Mormon Trail pioneer Rebecca Winters to the Legacy of the Plains Museum were presented with a conceptual landscape plan for the project Tuesday.

The concept was designed by Nebraska Community Forestry Specialist Chrissy Land, who explained to those at the Tuesday meeting that the layout for the potential new location would include a pathway from the museum’s parking lot that would create a sense of journey.

Destinations along the pathway would include all of the elements that are part of the current location, including the historical marker, the pump and the train tracks, and a small open sided pavilion before circling back to the parking lot.

Work continues on getting approvals from public and private organizations and individuals who will play a role in the process….however organizers are hoping to have the grave moved and in place by late July.