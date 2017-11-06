Despite delay, jail remodeling on target for mid-May completion

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were told Monday evening the over $4 million detention center remodeling is still on schedule to be complete in mid-May despite a two month delay to get approval from the state Jail Standards Board.

Page Phillips, Project Manager for Riley Johnson Architects, and Dusty Nash , the project superintendent for FCI Construction, say the concrete foundation and footings are in place as they try to keep the project on schedule as winter approaches.

Phillips says the focus is to quickly enclose the new medical unit, the only new outdoor construction. Phillips says the medical unit will add 20 new beds for people with acute medical and psychological needs so they can be separated and monitored to keep themselves and others safe while getting the proper medication and exams.

Phillips says there will also be new eight-bed dormitories where classrooms and offices were located in the former juvenile detention center, helping bring an additional 71 beds to the jail and alleviate having to send inmates to facilities in Lexington and Torrington.

The jail will also add 8 work release beds in the entrance area as part of the project, which Detention Center Director Joe Gaul says should drastically reduce the contraband going into the general population.