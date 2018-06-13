Detention Center addition housing inmates after getting certificate of occupancy

Scotts Bluff County Corrections Center Director Joe Gaul says the new addition at the jail has received its certificate of occupancy and twelve inmates the county was housing at the Goshen County Detention Center are now back in Gering.

Gaul says some “touch-up” things still need to be done on other areas of the addition, including making sure everything has “camera coverage”, before all 65 of the new beds are available. But he told KNEB News the plan is not to use all of those beds at the present time and have some available during periods when there are a high number of arrests .

The County’s Road Department is also completing work on an access road to the addition for firefighters.