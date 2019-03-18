Deuel Co. Attorney among County Court judgeship finalists for 11th District

The Deuel County Attorney is among the finalists to fill a county court judicial vacancy for the 11th District.

The Judicial Nominating Commission has forwarded the names of Joel Jay of Chappell, Amanda Speichert and Michael Nozicka, both of North Platte, to Governor Pete Ricketts for consideration.

The judgeship will be based in North Platte, and the vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Michael E. Piccolo to the district court bench.

The Eleventh Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.