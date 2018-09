The Deuel County Attorney has joined four others by submitting his name for the 11th Judicial District judgeship.

Joel B. Jay of Chappell submitted his name for the vacancy created due to the retirement of Judge Donald E. Rowland, and the judgeship would be based in North Platte.

A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held on October 16th, and they will review all applicants for the office at that time.