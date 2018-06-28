Deuel County changes dispatch Service to Cheyenne County

Deuel County has changed getting dispatch services from Keith County to Cheyenne County. It includes the Sheriff’s office and all fire and rescue services in the county.

The change took effect Wednesday and Deuel Sheriff R. Scott DeCoste says it was done because Cheyenne County, just doing their own dispatching, simply had less to do than Keith County.

DeCoste said Keith County dispatched for eight or nine counties and it sometimes seemed overwhelming if there were major situations in multiple counties. DeCoste said when the opportunity arose for the first time a year ago, the first responders had several meetings and finally decided Cheyenne County was the better option.

Decoste also says the two counties operate on the same computer system, which was not the case in Keith County. He says that will allow information reported to the officers to be immediately placed in the system by dispatch rather than being done manually by officers at the end of the shift.