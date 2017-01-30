Deuel County murderer dies in prison

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results from the body of an inmate who died at the state prison in Tecumseh.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 78-year-old Floyd Derry was serving 48 years to life for second-degree murder and a weapons conviction in Deuel County.

Derry was convicted for the November 4, 1993 killing of his wife Veronica; six weeks after she had requested a divorce. On November 4th, Derry went to her residence and got into an altercation with her. He took a wrench and ended up hitting her in the head 39 times with the weapon before she died.

After his wife died, Derry put her body in his pickup and drove it to his farmstead near I-80 and dug a hole with a loader. He put her body and his bloody coveralls in the hole and covered it. He got rid of the wrench by throwing it into a ditch.

Derry was arrested four days later. Police had discovered Veronica’s body and he fled in his vehicle. Authorities attempted to stop him, but led them on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. He was arrested at that point, and was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Derry began his sentence on November 22, 1994. The department says Derry had been under medical care, and he died on January 21st.