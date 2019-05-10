class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384107 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Developer planning 2nd Scooter’s Coffee Kiosk in Scottsbluff

BY Scott Miller | May 10, 2019
The owner of the Scooter’s Drive-Thru Coffee Kiosk in Scottsbluff is looking to open a second location in the community.

The Scottsbluff Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday night on the 1dash5 Enterprises, LLC proposal to develop another Scooters on the southeast corner of West Overland and Avenue I.

The developer’s application says the approximately $440,000 project would include just under $95,000 in TIF financing for items such as site acquisition and infrastructure improvements, with the balance coming from private investment.

If the proposal receives a positive recommendation from the planning commission, it will be sent to the Community Redevelopment Authority and the Scottsbluff City Council.

