Developer planning 2nd Scooter’s Coffee Kiosk in Scottsbluff

The owner of the Scooter’s Drive-Thru Coffee Kiosk in Scottsbluff is looking to open a second location in the community.

The Scottsbluff Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday night on the 1dash5 Enterprises, LLC proposal to develop another Scooters on the southeast corner of West Overland and Avenue I.

The developer’s application says the approximately $440,000 project would include just under $95,000 in TIF financing for items such as site acquisition and infrastructure improvements, with the balance coming from private investment.

If the proposal receives a positive recommendation from the planning commission, it will be sent to the Community Redevelopment Authority and the Scottsbluff City Council.