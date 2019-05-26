DHHS Seeking Qualified Kinship Navigator Providers

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued a request for applications for agencies and organizations to be part of a new service array to benefit and support extended family and friends, known as ‘kin,’ who care for children in Nebraska. Applications to be part of the Kinship Navigator pilot program are being accepted through June 7.

The program is funded through the federal Families First Prevention Services Act and will assist kinship caregivers in learning about, finding and using programs and services to meet the needs of the children they are raising, and their own needs.

“The Kinship Navigator Program promotes partnerships between public and private agencies, including schools, community based or faith-based organizations and relevant government agencies to provide parent education and training, child care and respite programs, legal assistance, medical, dental and mental health services to family members,” said Matt Wallen, Director, Division of Children and Family Services. “Children in kinship care experience greater placement stability and safety than children in non-kinship foster care. They are more likely to stay with their kin caregivers and are subject to fewer child welfare system placements.”

About 60% of children in out-of-home placements in Nebraska are with relatives or kin.

Applicants should be local government, Indian tribes, institutions for higher education or non-profit organizations that can provide the initial pilot program in one metropolitan county, excluding Douglas or Sarpy counties, and one non-metropolitan county.

An application review period will run June 7 through June 21, the intent to subaward will be issued on June 21 and the Kinship Navigator pilot program is scheduled to begin October 1.

View the RFA and application materials.