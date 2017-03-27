Dickinson receives 2017 Outstanding City Clerk award

Cindy Dickinson, City Clerk of Scottsbluff, has received the Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association’s “2017 Outstanding Clerk of the Year Award” for First Class or larger cities.

The award was presented to Dickinson at the annual banquet of the Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association held on Thursday, March 23, in Kearney, Nebraska. This is the highest honor awarded by the Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association.

Cindy has been employed as the City Clerk for ten years. She is a member of the Panhandle Municipal Clerks Association and currently serves as President.

She is active in numerous civic, church and community activities such as Keep Nebraska Beautiful Affiliate, Soroptimists International, United Chamber of Commerce, Panhandle Area Development District, St. Francis Episcopal Church, Beta Sigma Phi, and United Way.