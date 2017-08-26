Discount registration deadline fast approaching for Monument Marathon, volunteers needed

The 2017 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon September 30th to benefit the WNCC Foundation is only a month away, and there is a big registration deadline coming up if you want to get a discount as a participant.

Those that register before September 1st will get the discount that ranges from ten to twenty five dollars depending on whether you are running in the 5K, half marathon, or full marathon

Approximately 350 people have already registered, with the goal to reach the close to 600 that participated last year.

The marathon also still needs volunteers for the September 3th race. 250 volunteers are needed to make the event a success.

Volunteer organizer Kristen Wiebe says there is a need for people all over the course.

Wiebe says volunteers need to register as soon as possible so they are ready for the training that takes place ten days before the race.

To register as a participant or volunteer, visit monumentmarathon.com, or call 630-6551.